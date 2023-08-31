WYOMISSING, Pa. - A tractor-trailer tipped over and caused traffic headaches on several highways Thursday night.
Police say a tractor trailer driver was going too fast getting onto Route 222 near the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing. They say the tractor trailer hit a BMW, and tipped over.
The truck was hauling big rolls of paper.
We're told the driver of the BMW went to the hospital with minor injuries. The truck driver is OK.
The crash led to back ups on Routes 222, 422, and 12.
Police say the driver will be cited for going too fast.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m.