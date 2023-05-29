MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tractor-trailer ended up on its side Monday morning and caused a traffic backup in Maidencreek Township.
It happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 222 at the Schaeffer Road roundabout.
Fire police closed the southbound lanes while the tractor was pulled upright. The trailer, which was carrying large rolls of paper weighing around 7,000 pounds each, had to be offloaded.
The southbound lanes were closed for approximately four hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
North Berks Regional Police are investigating.