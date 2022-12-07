ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A pair of mishaps involving tractor-trailers made a mess of travel along Route 222 between Reading and Allentown on Wednesday.

One of the tractor-trailers jackknifed on the ramp from Route 222 North to the Allentown Pike in Ontelaunee Township. That happened around 10 a.m. The truck was reported to be leaking fuel.

While first responders were at that scene, another tractor-trailer overturned a few miles north on Route 222, in the roundabout at Route 662 in Richmond Township. That crash was reported around 10:30 a.m.

Fleetwood police told 69 News that they believe the truck's cargo of electronic supplies shifted inside the container, causing the truck to flip onto its side.

The southbound side of the highway was closed until about noon while crews worked to clear the scene.

There were no reports of injuries in either incident.