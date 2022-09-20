TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer crash closed part of Interstate 78 in Berks County for several hours early Tuesday.

Three tractor-trailers crashed in the area of Route 61 (exit 29), near Cabela's, around 3 a.m., state police said.

The wreck involved both east- and westbound lanes, and the median was heavily damaged, police said.

One of the trucks was carrying live chickens, and there was a minor diesel spill, authorities said.

I-78 was closed between Route 61 and Hamburg until about 5:30 a.m. as crews worked to clear the scene.

No one was hurt, police said.