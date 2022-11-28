The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Monday that drivers traveling eastbound and westbound on Interstate 76 should be prepared for slow-moving and stopped traffic between the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298, Berks County, and the State Route 29 Interchange, Exit 320, Chester County overnight.

The stopped traffic would be due to intermittent, 15-minute traffic stoppages scheduled between 9 p.m. on Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the commission.

The commission says the stoppages are necessary for the protection of motorists and workers so crews can safely install aerial utility line crossings at milepost 310.36.

During the stoppages, turnpike maintenance and state police vehicles will restrict turnpike traffic to a speed of 20 to 25 miles an hour.

Changeable message signs will also provide information. Drivers are encouraged to plan travel accordingly. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.