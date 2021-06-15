READING, Pa. – Reading City Council agreed Monday night that the city administration will need to prioritize the list of dangerous intersections.
Last week, council began to compile a list of potentially dangerous intersections where efforts could be made to improve safety.
However, council President Jeffrey Waltman said the number of intersections identified by councilmembers had grown into an extensive list.
"The only thing we can do is to ask the administration to take a look at this to determine what we can do and what we can afford to do," Waltman said.
Some of the identified intersections are city streets but others are owned by the state, which means they are maintained by PennDOT.
Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli suggested the police begin to conduct informal traffic studies and come up with a list of what they consider dangerous intersections.
"We can study these to find out what we are dealing with to make sure it is factual and not anecdotal," Tornielli said about determining intersections where changes are warranted.
He said the police study would take at least three months.