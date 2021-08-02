READING, Pa. — Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss said the city's fire department is seeing a tragic trend.
"We have dealt with many more fatality fires this year than we've seen in years past," Searfoss said.
The latest fatal fire happened last Thursday in the 900 block of Muhlenberg Street in Reading. It left three people dead, including a 9-year-old and a 2-year-old.
As is always the case, the fire department made counseling available for any first responders directly involved in the tragedy.
"It is helpful, because oftentimes our members may be reluctant to talk to somebody outside that may not necessarily understand the stresses of our job," Searfoss said.
While it is still unclear how quickly a call went to 911 on Thursday and what happened ahead of first responders being notified, there are some safety tips officials are stressing.
"The biggest one I would say is to encourage people to call 911 right away," Searfoss said, "because we are delayed in getting that 911 call."
The Reading Fire Department said every second counts.
"That fire is much bigger when our firefighters get there," Searfoss said, "which makes it much more difficult for us to handle a larger fire that has significant headway on us."
Searfoss is also stressing the importance of having an emergency plan in place.
"Certainly," he added, "we encourage people to just get out of that residence and have a place to assemble."
Searfoss said the department has a smoke detector program in which it installs detectors free of charge.