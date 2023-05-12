America's favorite big, fat Greek family is finding itself trying move on, two years after losing its beloved patriarch, Kostas "Gus" Portokalos, the Windex bottle-toting character who was portrayed by Reading native Michael Constantine in the popular film series, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."

Now, fans of the first two movies have been given their first look at the series' latest installment, which pays tribute to Constantine's character. Focus Features, a division of Philadelphia-based Comcast, has released the trailer for "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3."

"A lot has happened since my big, fat Greek wedding," Gus' daughter, Toula, portrayed by Nia Vardalos, says in introducing the new movie. "My father passed away, and his last wish was for us to visit his childhood village and reconnect with our roots. So, we're having a reunion."

The whole family — from brother Nikos to Aunt Voula — then boards a plane and sets off for Greece in search of Gus' best friends.

"This is one reunion we'll never forget," Vardalos' character says.

The third movie comes 21 years after the series began with "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." The sequel was released in 2016. At the time, Constantine sat down for an interview with 69 News in Reading to talk about the films' success and the fun he had working with the other actors.

Constantine said there was a lot of himself in the character he portrayed, and he used an accent he learned from his mother.

"That's exactly the way my mom talked," he said. "There is so much of me in Gus Portokalos, obviously, or I wouldn't be able to play him. He just functions out of love for his daughter and his family, and I was happy with that."

Constantine died Aug. 31, 2021, at his home in Reading. He was 94. In addition to "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," he was also known for his role as high school principal Seymour Kaufman on ABC's "Room 222," for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series in 1970.

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" is set to debut in theaters on Sept. 8.