AMITY TWP., Pa. - Police say the directions from a driver's GPS led him onto railroad tracks where the car was struck by train.

It all happened shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday on N. Main Street in the Monocacy section of Amity Township.

Amity Township Police Department say the driver was unfamiliar with the area and using a GPS. It directed him to make a right turn, at which point he drove onto the tracks and the car became stuck.

The driver and a passenger got out of the car safely and uninjured before the vehicle was struck by an eastbound train with approximately 35 cars attached.

Police say the impact pushed the car approximately 50 feet away.

Norfolk Southern Police Department assisted the officers on scene as well as conducted their own investigation. No railroad safety/equipment malfunctions were detected.