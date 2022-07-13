HAMBURG, Pa. - A transformer explosion caused a mass power outage in part of Berks County on Wednesday.

Nearly 6,000 homes and businesses were in the dark at one point Wednesday afternoon, according to Met-Ed's outage map.

Hamburg police said a transformer exploded at the Hamburg substation.

Most of the outages were in Hamburg, but Greenwich, Albany and Windsor townships also saw significant outages.

"The power went out around 4 p.m., I think. So, my brother in Hamburg sees what was going on...found this thing burned up here," said Lenhartsville resident Mike Phillips, who came to Hamburg to check out the scene.

Police were directing traffic at intersections since the lights were out. 

Power outage Berks, Hamburg

Power was restored to most people by later Wednesday night.

Tags

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you