HAMBURG, Pa. - A transformer explosion caused a mass power outage in part of Berks County on Wednesday.
Nearly 6,000 homes and businesses were in the dark at one point Wednesday afternoon, according to Met-Ed's outage map.
Hamburg police said a transformer exploded at the Hamburg substation.
Most of the outages were in Hamburg, but Greenwich, Albany and Windsor townships also saw significant outages.
"The power went out around 4 p.m., I think. So, my brother in Hamburg sees what was going on...found this thing burned up here," said Lenhartsville resident Mike Phillips, who came to Hamburg to check out the scene.
Police were directing traffic at intersections since the lights were out.
Power was restored to most people by later Wednesday night.