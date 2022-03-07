Transportation company impacted by rising fuel cost
- Caitlin Rearden
-
- Updated
- Comments
AMITY TOWNSHIP, Pa.- Pump prices keep climbing and some companies are starting to make plans so they can continue to operate.
Klein Transportation president Alison Klein Sherman says the company is talking about implementing a surcharge to offset the rising cost of fuel.
"It can be something that's a fluid change so that as prices increase, we can increase that and if they lower, we can also reduce that price."
The company says it's dealing with the inflated costs on both ends, in the cost of fuel to keep operating and also in parts being delivered.
The conversation they're having is one that's happening nationally.
"You can see it when you drive past the multiple gas stations and I'm sure everyone is comparing pricing now more than ever," says Klein Sherman.
Gas prices shot past record highs last week. Diesel, which all of Klein's motorcoaches and full-size school buses run on, hit a record high in Pennsylvania of $5 a gallon.
Klein Sherman says with no ceiling on the horizon they have to make some changes.
"We want to make sure we're doing something that is as fair as possible to our customers," says Klein Sherman.
