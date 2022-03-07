AMITY TOWNSHIP, Pa.- Pump prices keep climbing and some companies are starting to make plans so they can continue to operate.
 
Klein Transportation president Alison Klein Sherman says the company is talking about implementing a surcharge to offset the rising cost of fuel.
 
"It can be something that's a fluid change so that as prices increase, we can increase that and if they lower, we can also reduce that price."
 
The company says it's dealing with the inflated costs on both ends, in the cost of fuel to keep operating and also in parts being delivered.
 
The conversation they're having is one that's happening nationally.
 
"You can see it when you drive past the multiple gas stations and I'm sure everyone is comparing pricing now more than ever," says Klein Sherman.
 
Gas prices shot past record highs last week.  Diesel, which all of Klein's motorcoaches and full-size school buses run on, hit a record high in Pennsylvania of $5 a gallon.
 
Klein Sherman says with no ceiling on the horizon they have to make some changes.
 
"We want to make sure we're doing something that is as fair as possible to our customers," says Klein Sherman. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you