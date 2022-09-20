READING, Pa. — The organization tasked with restoring passenger train service between Reading and Philadelphia has its first leader.

The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority announced Tuesday that its members have voted unanimously to appoint Thomas E. Frawley as its interim executive director, effective immediately.

Frawley will lead the SRPRA in its efforts by formalizing agreements, pursuing funding, and partnering with rail operators and state and federal transportation agencies.

Frawley, the principal of Berwyn-based Thomas E. Frawley Consulting LLC, has more than 40 years of experience in planning, engineering, procurement, operation, and management of transportation systems, primarily in public transit and passenger rail, according to the SRPRA.

"Tom brings to the role his immense professional expertise, as well as a personal interest as a resident of the region who understands the value a Reading to Philadelphia rail service will mean for the economy, and for everyone who lives here," Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach, who chairs the SRPRA, said in a news release.

Frawley has worked with organizations that include Amtrak, the California High Speed Rail Authority, and the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Amtrak has made a Reading-Philadelphia passenger train line part of its 2035 vision to grow rail service across the country, which it calls Amtrak Connects US. It would also link Reading and New York City.

Prior to the SRPRA being formed earlier this year, Frawley worked with the Phoenixville mayor's task force to study the feasibility of restoring passenger rail service between the Chester County borough and Philadelphia.