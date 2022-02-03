SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. – Trapped by a tree and surrounded by shards and rubble — that's how rescue crews found a South Heidelberg Township man Wednesday.
"This is not something that we do every day," said Jared Renshaw, fire commissioner with the Western Berks Fire Department. "This isn't something that we even do once a year."
"He was put on a backboard, he was put on oxygen,” said Renshaw. “We started patient care as soon as we could access him and try to help get him stabilized before we pulled him out."
The man is lucky to be alive after being stuck in a small, dangerous space in his garage for nearly an hour as crews worked rapidly to rescue him.
"The truss system in the home, the garage door track and railing that came down," Renshaw explained. "Stuff that came down from the attic on top of him."
Renshaw said rescue crews faced multiple challenges in the aftermath of damage that the tree quickly caused when it fell.
"It took us a while to get the tree stabilized, to get the building material stabilized," said Renshaw. "They had all come down on top of him. After we got everything stabilized, we were able to cut our way in and actually create a tunnel to try to pull him out from all the debris."
How did it all happen? According to South Heidelberg Township Police, a man was using equipment to cut down a tree near the property.
"There is a timber company harvesting timber, and it appears that they cut the one tree close to the property line, and it fell in the wrong direction onto the home," said Chief Leon Grim with South Heidelberg Township.
Now, crews are determining how to safely remove the tree in the days ahead as the investigation continues.