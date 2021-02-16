READING, Pa. - Some residents of a southeast Reading neighborhood said trash is overtaking their streets, thanks to the city's trash hauler not picking up the waste over the past few weeks.
"We're trying to navigate around snow piles," said Tamara Stout, who lives on Haak Street. "Now, we're navigating around trash and snow piles."
Stout has lived in the area for about 10 years and said, in all that time, there's never been an issue with trash service, but now, she said it's beyond a problem.
"We have cats. We have rats," Stout said. "We have everything and anything now digging through the trash."
She said Thursday will be three weeks since trash and recycling have been picked up on her block.
"It's just continuing to grow," Stout said, "and now we have bad weather predicted again for what is supposed to be our trash removal day, Thursday, and I don't see an end to it right now."
City officials said they're aware that some residents have experienced delays in their trash service. They plan to meet with the city's trash hauler on Wednesday.
The city said it has taken some resources from the Public Works Department to serve some of those missed blocks.
In the meantime, Stout said she is worried it's become a sanitary issue, and with so many children and elderly people in the area, she's especially concerned, not to mention, she said, they're paying for the service.
"It is billed monthly," Stout said, "so are we getting a discount on our recycling and trash bill also?"