EXETER TWP., Pa. - A garbage truck mishap left hundreds without power in Berks County Tuesday morning.
A Mascaro trash truck took down two poles and some overhead wires around 5:30 a.m. on Painted Sky Road in Exeter Township, police said.
No one was hurt, but the incident caused a significant power outage around the area, police said.
More than 1,700 customers were without power around 7 a.m., according to Met-Ed's outage map.
Power was restored to most of the area within a few hours.
Police are still investigating what led to the accident.