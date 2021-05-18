power outage wires repairs caution generic
MGN

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A garbage truck mishap left hundreds without power in Berks County Tuesday morning.

A Mascaro trash truck took down two poles and some overhead wires around 5:30 a.m. on Painted Sky Road in Exeter Township, police said.

No one was hurt, but the incident caused a significant power outage around the area, police said.

More than 1,700 customers were without power around 7 a.m., according to Met-Ed's outage map.

Power was restored to most of the area within a few hours.

Police are still investigating what led to the accident.

