BRECKNOCK TWP., Pa. - Travelers are hitting the road and taking to the skies for Thanksgiving.
AAA expects a huge increase compared to last year, with Wednesday evening expected to be one of the busiest times to head out.
The Bowmansville Service Plaza in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County is a buzz with Thanksgiving Eve travelers stopping for a break en route to their destinations.
"I would say it's been getting busier as the day has gone on, this morning wasn't too bad, but I noticed the difference after lunch. The volume is growing on the roads," said Rick Cook of Philadelphia.
While speaking with 69 News, one driver says he's already logged 200 miles ahead of the holiday and he's had to make some adjustments along the way.
"I was down 222, that was OK, and coming back up now my GPS told me that 222 was closed, so I had to take a detour now," continued Cook. "I don't know how to check that on the radio or anything but I did follow the detour."
Despite detours, heavy traffic and lingering health concerns, many are just excited to get back to their traditions after a Thanksgiving last year, that was a lot different.
"I stayed home," said Tamara Forman of Ohio. "I usually never travel. I'm just visiting my other family. It's the first time we are going out of town."
For many, the pandemic is not as big a concern as it was last year, with many now fully vaccinated. One woman we spoke with has something else she's worried about.
"Trying to eat," continued Forman. "I have braces, but I'm gonna try anyway. It should be nice though."