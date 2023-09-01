Labor Day weekend is in full swing. Friday's expected to be the busiest travel day, according to both AAA and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

69 News caught up with travelers on the turnpike.

Tawanna Jackson was coming from Harrisburg to New Jersey. "It hasn't been that bad, the traffic has been even keel, every now and then it slows down a little, but then it picks up, so it hasn't been that bad," said Jackson.

Larry Bozzomo wasn't as lucky. He's on his way to Hershey to pick up his two daughters.

"I can't believe it, on the way up I thought there was an accident on the turnpike because 5 to 10 miles traffic was down to like 30 miles an hour, bumper to bumper. I realized it was just congestion," he said.

Turnpike officials have suspended all construction projects on the toll road until 11 p.m. Monday. All lanes will be open during that time. They expect a two-and-a-half percent increase in travel on the turnpike this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.

As the weather heats up this weekend, gas prices are starting to cool off a bit. In the Reading area, AAA says the average is $3.85 for a gallon of regular.

That's about on par with the nation. The average price is now $3.81.

So, if you hit the roads this weekend, be prepared for some traffic, and take some advice with Tawanna Jackson.

"Take your time, you're going to get there, and you'll get there safe," she said. "If you're taking your time and enjoy the time with whoever is in the car with you, your family, that's what counts."