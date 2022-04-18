READING, Pa. | The trial of a man charged in the fatal stabbing of an Air Force veteran in Berks County has begun.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the trial for Raphael Perez-Rodriguez, 29, of Patterson started Monday.
Perez-Rodriguez is charged with first, second and third-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Dennis Fink at Fink's home in Bern Township in 2020.
He's also facing attempted homicide , aggravated assault and burglary charges in a break-in at the John P. Feeney Funeral Home on North Fourth Street in Reading on June 17, 2020.
Perez allegedly shot at on of the officers who responded to the burglary call. He fled the scene before the officers could secure a perimeter around the 28-room mansion.