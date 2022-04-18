Perez-Rodriguez

READING, Pa. | The trial of a man charged in the fatal stabbing of an Air Force veteran in Berks County has begun.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said the trial for Raphael Perez-Rodriguez, 29, of Patterson started Monday.

Perez-Rodriguez is charged with first, second and third-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Dennis Fink at Fink's home in Bern Township in 2020.

He's also facing attempted homicide , aggravated assault and burglary charges in a break-in at the John P. Feeney Funeral Home on North Fourth Street in Reading on June 17, 2020.

Perez allegedly shot at on of the officers who responded to the burglary call. He fled the scene before the officers could secure a perimeter around the 28-room mansion.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you