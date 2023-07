SPRING TWP., Pa. - A Berks County man suspected of trafficking human remains has a trial date.

Court documents show the trial of Spring Township resident Joshua Taylor and three others starts on Aug. 7.

Taylor's is accused of being a part of an alleged multi-county ring that smuggled cadavers from Harvard Medical School.

He could be back in Massachusetts soon.

A Pennsylvania judge granted Taylor's request to attend an antique flea market in Massachusetts next weekend.