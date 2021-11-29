PHILADELPHIA — A Berks County man is heading to trial for his alleged role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January.
A federal judge in Philadelphia on Monday set April 11 as the trial date for Alan William Byerly on charges that include assaulting a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
The judge had given the Fleetwood man and his attorneys more than a month to consider a deal presented by the U.S. attorney's office to avoid trial. Terms of the offer were not disclosed.
Byerly was wearing a "Kutztown" beanie and armed with what appeared to be a stun gun when he charged at officers guarding the Capitol on Jan. 6, an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit. After the police apparently removed the device from his hand, Byerly continued to charge at the officers, punching or pushing at least three of them, and tried to grab an officer's baton, the agent wrote.
Officers managed to restrain Byerly, but a fellow rioter helped him escape, the FBI said. Police recovered the stun gun that he apparently wielded.
Byerly also is accused of attacking an Associated Press photographer who was wearing a helmet-style gas mask and a lanyard with the media organization's lettering.
More than 500 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riots. More than 100 of them have been charged with assaulting police officers.