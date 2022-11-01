READING, Pa. — A joint investigation by local and federal law enforcement authorities has led them to file homicide charges against three men in the shootings deaths of two people in Reading earlier this year.

Emanuel Soto, Jonathon Rodriguez, and Darrian Kreitz were charged with criminal homicide in the double shooting on March 10 in the 600 block of Miltimore Street, the Reading police announced in a news release Tuesday.

Kreitz and Rodriguez were already jailed on unrelated charges; the 18-year-old Soto was arrested Monday by the Reading police and the FBI.

The shooting, which happened shortly before midnight on March 10, left Marques Sudler, 24, dead at the scene; Taurice Green, 37, later died at Reading Hospital.

Police are still asking anyone with information about the double homicide to contact them by dialing 610-655-6116. Anonymous tips can also be passed along to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.