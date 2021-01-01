Three Berks County couples have much more than the start of a new year to celebrate on the first day of 2021.
All three became parents of new year's babies, the first to be born in their respective hospitals.
The first to enter the world was Maverick, who was born at 3:22 a.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown. He weighed 7 pounds, 6.9 ounces and measured 20 inches long. His parents are Valerie Kehl and Joshua Young of Lenhartsville.
An hour later, Reading Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2021. Brycen Thomas Eberly was born at 4:22 a.m. He hit the scale weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long.
Not to be outdone by the boys, Baby Girl Barlow was born at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township at 9:02 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long. Parents Madelyn Price and Andrew Barlow have not yet given their daughter a name.