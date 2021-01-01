Three Berks County couples have much more than the start of a new year to celebrate on the first day of 2021.

All three became parents of new year's babies, the first to be born in their respective hospitals.

Maverick - Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest's new year's baby

Maverick with his parents, Valerie Kehl and Joshua Young

The first to enter the world was Maverick, who was born at 3:22 a.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown. He weighed 7 pounds, 6.9 ounces and measured 20 inches long. His parents are Valerie Kehl and Joshua Young of Lenhartsville.

Brycen Thomas Eberly - Reading Hospital's new year's baby

Brycen

An hour later, Reading Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2021. Brycen Thomas Eberly was born at 4:22 a.m. He hit the scale weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long.

St. Joseph Medical Center first baby of 2021

Baby Girl Barlow

Not to be outdone by the boys, Baby Girl Barlow was born at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township at 9:02 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long. Parents Madelyn Price and Andrew Barlow have not yet given their daughter a name.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.