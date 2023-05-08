READING, Pa. - A 16 and an 18-year-old are dead and two others are wounded following three separate shootings across the city since Saturday.

The latest happening early Monday morning.

"So, with the Sixth and Spruce shooting, officers responded to a shots-fired call and were notified on the way there," said Captain Christian Rothermel with Reading Police. "Still enroute, there was a gentleman on the ground who'd been shot twice."

Police say a 27-year-old wounded man did not want to talk to them.

"If they don't want to cooperate with the investigation, that kinda closes the case for us," Rothermel said.

Another deadly shooting in the city's Oakbrook section happened in the 1000 block of Patton Avenue, where the coroner says 18-year-old Jarelle Baez was fatally shot, and another man was wounded.

"We can see there's some sort of verbal altercation confirmed by witnesses and the result of that is him being shot. We don't know the identity of these actors," said Rothermel.

One person we spoke to says this latest string of violence reminds him of his late brother.

"My brother died of gun violence, so ya know, it's pretty bad out here," he said.

This all comes as police continue to investigate a deadly shooting Saturday night in the area of Birch and Greenwich streets that left a teenager dead.

"It appears, at this time, it may have been set up for a fight to go hand-to-hand," Rothermel explained. "At this point we're not quite sure what's going on or who the other party is but obviously we've been in for the last 36 hours investigating that."

These shootings follow a news conference on Friday where police said gun violence in the city is down compared to last year.