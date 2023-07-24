UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - Three people were sentenced Monday in connection with a drug delivery that resulted in a woman's death.

Authorities say 41-year-old Jessica Martin overdosed in May of last year in Upper Providence Township.

She was found unconscious inside a home and died at a hospital three days later.

Authorities say Martin died from complications of fentanyl and xylazine intoxication.

The three people charged with furnishing the drugs that killed Martin received their sentences in Montgomery County Monday.

Marrissa Roman of the Douglassville area was sentenced to eight to 16 years in prison.

Jonathan Heffren of the Reading area was sentenced to six to 12 years behind bars.

Michael Lavelle of Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County, was sentenced to seven to 14 years.