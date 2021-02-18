CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Three men are being sought in the knifepoint robbery of a convenience store in Berks County.
The holdup happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Avenue in Cumru Township.
The police said the store clerk told them he was behind the counter when the three men walked into the store in a single-file line, with one of them staying by the door and the other two walking at a fast pace behind the counter.
Those two men, speaking in Spanish, held a knife to the clerk's chest while one took cash from the register and the other swiped a carton of Newport cigarettes, according to the police, who noted that all three robbers were inside the store for only 42 seconds.
The employee was not physically harmed.
The police described the robbers as follows:
- #1 (armed with a knife): Possibly Hispanic in his 20s with a thin build. He stands between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches. He was wearing a red or orange brimmed baseball hat, a red or orange face mask, an olive green hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, red sneakers, and light blue latex gloves.
- #2 (armed with a knife): Possibly Hispanic in his 30s with an average build. He stands approximately 5 feet, 9 inches. He was wearing a gray or black winter hat, a light blue face mask, a navy blue or black hooded sweatshirt with a red logo on the back right shoulder, black sweatpants (possible white Nike logo on the left thigh).
- #3 (unknown if armed): Possibly Hispanic in his 30s with a medium build and average height. He was wearing all black or dark-colored clothing, a light blue face mask, a red or orange brimmed baseball hat, black sneakers with white laces and white soles.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.