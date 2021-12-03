Theft at Ulta in Spring Township

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Three people made off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Ulta beauty store in the Broadcasting Square shopping center last month, Spring Township police announced Friday.

The theft happened at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The police, who described the crime as an "organized retail theft," released surveillance images that show the thieves filling large shopping bags with merchandise before quickly fleeing the store.

The images show each of the three thieves wearing a sweatshirt with the hood pulled over the head and a mask over the face.

Investigators said the value of the stolen merchandise totaled approximately $7,600.

The crime appears similar to a theft that happened at an Ulta store near Allentown on Monday and others across the country in recent months, however, the Spring Township police said they have no information that connects their theft to the others.

Anyone with information about the theft at Broadcasting Square can contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

