SPRING TWP., Pa. — Three people made off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Ulta beauty store in the Broadcasting Square shopping center last month, Spring Township police announced Friday.

The theft happened at approximately 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

+9 PHOTOS: Organized theft at Ulta at Broadcasting Square Spring Township police said these surveillance images show three people stealing approximately $7,600 worth of merchandise from Ulta at Broadc…

The police, who described the crime as an "organized retail theft," released surveillance images that show the thieves filling large shopping bags with merchandise before quickly fleeing the store.

The images show each of the three thieves wearing a sweatshirt with the hood pulled over the head and a mask over the face.

Investigators said the value of the stolen merchandise totaled approximately $7,600.

+1 How law enforcement is trying to stop mob retail thefts With in-store customers expected to return in droves for the holiday shopping season, law enforcement agencies are moving to halt a wave of organized "smash-and-grab" crimes at stores across the U.S.

The crime appears similar to a theft that happened at an Ulta store near Allentown on Monday and others across the country in recent months, however, the Spring Township police said they have no information that connects their theft to the others.

Anyone with information about the theft at Broadcasting Square can contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.