SPRING TWP., Pa. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in a shooting investigation in Spring Township.

A confrontation in a parking lot at the Springwood Garden Apartments led to three men being shot around 8 p.m. Thursday, police said in a news release Friday.

Two of the men were shot in the upper body, and one was grazed by a bullet on his back, police said.

Of the three victims in the shooting, one is out of Reading Hospital, authorities said.

The other two remain in critical condition, fighting for their lives after what the district attorney and police are calling a planned exchange that turned violent.

A white SUV was seen driving from the scene right after the shooting, police said. The vehicle went south on West Wyomissing Boulevard, then west on Cleveland Avenue.

Investigators believe there was a planned encounter between the victims and the suspect(s), and there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public.

Police are looking for anyone with information or with home security or doorbell surveillance video.

Anyone who does should call police at 610-678-3431 or contact Crime Alert Berks County.

Residents were inside their apartments as violence erupted outside.

"I just thought it was crazy, we've only been here for a year but nothing like that has ever happened,” Grace Luna of Spring Township said. “Not even neighbors fighting."

It was far more than a fight, as police say people met outside in the parking lot of Springhouse Garden Apartments in Spring Township on Thursday night for an illicit exchange.

“We believe this was most likely, potentially, to either purchase drugs or to some type of meeting into the exchange of drugs or money,” Berks County District Attorney John Adams said.

One woman with whom we spoke said she was inside her apartment at the time.

Did she hear the shots fired?

“I didn't but my husband said he did,” Luna said. “But I was just zoned in to my school so I really don't know, I couldn't believe it, it was crazy."

Two men had gunshot wounds, and a third had graze wounds and is already out of Reading Hospital.

Police say a white SUV sped from the scene, with an unknown number of people in it, after 8 p.m. Thursday.

This area is not a common place for violence.

“It's not an area where we have seen this type of incident take place and we want to avoid this type of violence from occurring,” Adams explained.

After only living at this apartment complex for a year -- is she worried?

“I guess concerned but at this point things are happening everywhere, so you have to be alert wherever you are,” Luna said.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact police.