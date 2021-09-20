READING, Pa. — From the screen to the stage, the Trolls' next hair-raising adventure will include a stop in Berks County this winter.
Trolls LIVE! will take over the Santander Arena in downtown Reading for three performances on Jan. 18 and 19. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
Promoters bill the two-act show as an "interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love – singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs."
Next month will be the fifth anniversary of the small, colorful creatures making their big-screen debut in DreamWorks Animation's 2016 computer-animated musical comedy film "Trolls." A sequel, "Trolls World Tour," was released in 2020.