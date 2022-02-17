BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- Some good grades and some bad grades are on the latest attendance report card for the county.
"The numbers I reported today show the difference from 2011 up to 2019 before the COVID hit," said Betsy Adams, Coordinator of the Berks Initiative of School Attendance.
Officials say recent data shows Berks is doing better than the rest of the state when it comes to extreme or high amounts of students missing school, and high school graduation rates are promising -- but there are concerns over recent numbers.
"The numbers from the last two years we really don't have yet but they'd be terrible. School attendance has really gone down the drain," Adams said.
The state resumed collecting attendance following the first COVID year- but the coordinator for the Berks Initiative for School Attendance is hoping teachers, parents and students can make a late push.
"I really think that the schools have to put a real emphasis for the rest of this year and definitely for next year of getting kids to attend every day. It's dramatically important," Adams said.
With students currently dealing with a mix of in person and virtual, the coordinator says its a matter of a routine re-wiring to regain some academic normalcy.
"Whether that's virtual or whether that's in person whether it's pre COVID or now, hopefully post COVID that's really important."
She also believes schools need to re-evalute attendance incentives heading into the next school year.
"Schools have worked on incentives and I think are gonna try to get back into doing more of that," Adams said.