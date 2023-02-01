TILDEN TWP., Pa. – A crash and truck fire had lanes closed on Interstate 78 in Tilden Township Wednesday night.
Officials said two vehicles — a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation tri-axle truck and a tractor-trailer — were involved.
Pennsylvania State Police in Hamburg said both vehicles were destroyed in a fire. Individuals involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, police said.
It's not yet clear what caused the accident or the fire.
As of just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, all lanes were closed on I-78 eastbound between exit 23 (Shartlesville) and exit 29: (PA 61 North - Pottsville).