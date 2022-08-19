HAMBURG, Pa. — A handful of students on their way to summer camp escaped serious injury when their school bus was rear-ended by a box truck in Berks County.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on South Fourth Street at Hawk Ridge Drive in Hamburg.

A driver and three students were on board the Berks County Intermediate Unit bus when it was hit, according to John Coakley, program administrator for BCIU Transportation Services.

Everyone on the bus was taken to the hospital for evaluation, Coakley told 69 News.

Initial reports from the scene were that the truck's driver was injured, but Hamburg's mayor told 69 News that he refused medical treatment.