AMITY TWP., Pa. — A man has died of injuries he suffered in a crash Friday morning, according to the Amity Township police.

The crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m. in the 600 block of Old Swede Road, also designated as Route 662.

A woman had stopped her car for a northbound school bus with its red flashing lights activated. A southbound landscaping truck then hit the woman's car before going off the road and coming to rest against a tree, the police said.

A passenger in the truck was trapped for approximately 30 minutes before he could be freed from the wreckage and transported to Reading Hospital, where he later died, the police said.

The Berks County Coroner's Office told 69 News that it is still working to confirm the victim's identity.

The truck's driver was also taken to the hospital; the car's driver was not injure, the police said.

Route 662 was closed for approximately 90 minutes.