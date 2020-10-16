MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rolled over on Route 222, tying up traffic for drivers in Berks and Lehigh counties Friday night.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. near Grim Road in Maxatawny Township. Fire officials say the driver went to the hospital for an evaluation.
They say they spent about three hours on scene to remove the truck and clean things up. The truck was hauling produce. Traffic is flowing on the stretch of 222 Friday night.
There's no word on what caused the truck to tip over.