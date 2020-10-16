Route 222 crash

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rolled over on Route 222, tying up traffic for drivers in Berks and Lehigh counties Friday night.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. near Grim Road in Maxatawny Township. Fire officials say the driver went to the hospital for an evaluation.

They say they spent about three hours on scene to remove the truck and clean things up. The truck was hauling produce. Traffic is flowing on the stretch of 222 Friday night.

There's no word on what caused the truck to tip over.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.