BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A box truck slammed into a Bern Township restaurant Tuesday.

It happened just after noon on the 2700 block of Bernville Road (Route 183.)

Police say a box truck was pulling out of the pizza shop parking lot onto 183 north.

The trucker fell off the driver's seat and caught the wheel, turning the truck back into the building.

Police say no one was injured.

The Codes Department is assessing the status of the building.