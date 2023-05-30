BERN TWP., Pa. – Peter Buglino, owner of Piero Pizzeria in Bern Township, was busy with filling orders for lunch when he and his staff heard a very loud bang.
They quickly realized what happened.
"Next thing I know, there's a truck through the building," Buglino said.
A box truck had literally crashed through the brick wall and window of the building, before coming to a stop in the dining room.
"My first reaction was, 'I hope there's no one in the dining room because it looks pretty bad,'" Buglino said. "Glass all over, so I was happy nobody was there. Thank God nobody was there."
No one was injured in the building, and the driver of the truck was not injured. Police say the driver was pulling out of the restaurant parking lot onto Route 183 North. That's when they say he fell off the driver's seat and caught the wheel, turning the box truck into the building.
Buglino is now worried what's next for his pizzeria. Piero's is remaining open as the codes department assesses the damage.
However, for Buglino, this couldn't have come at worse time. World War II Weekend is this weekend, and Piero's is located near the action.
"A lot of people order pizza and subs," he said. "You know, they come and go, they come and go as they pick them up." It's one of Piero's best weekends for business.
Buglino is hoping for the best. He's trying to stay optimistic.
"Hopefully, the damage is not that bad, and we can stay open," he said.