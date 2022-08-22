SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County.

The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville.

69 News photos from the scene appear to show that a UniFirst truck went off the road and onto the front porch of the 2-1/2 story twin home.

The truck came to rest at an angle over the steps leading to the porch.

The truck's driver was hurt, but the injuries were described as "minimal," officials said. No one inside either home was hurt.

