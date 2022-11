READING, Pa. — A mishap involving a truck that caught hold of some overhead wires has closed a stretch of Morgantown Road, also known as Route 10, in southwest Reading.

The incident appears to have happened as the truck was pulling out of the Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria parking lot in the 200 block of Morgantown Road.

Police have blocked the road while crews go about removing the truck and repairing the downed wires.

Met-Ed is not reporting any power outages in the area.