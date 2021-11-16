MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County homeowner has a harrowing tale to tell of being trapped inside his home after it was hit by a tractor-trailer.

"I look up, and there's a big white truck sitting next to me with its front wheels spinning, like 50, 60 miles per hour," Donald Smith recalled Tuesday afternoon, a short time after being released from the hospital.

Smith suffered minor injuries when the tractor-trailer went off Route 222 in Maxatawny Township and plowed into his home around 8 p.m. Monday. He said he was in the kitchen when the cab of the truck slammed through the wall and knocked him over.

"You know, I'm buried underneath all the bricks and mortar and countertops and wood," Smith shared. "I couldn't get out. I was trapped."

A man who was inside the home at the time of the crash had to be freed by rescue crews and taken to the hospital.

Smith said rescue crews worked for an hour to get him out from beneath the rubble. He said he was surrounded by knives on the floor as he yelled for his wife, who escaped safely.

"I had no idea, no clue what was happening until I saw the truck," Smith said, "and I went, 'OK, finally, a semi drove through my house."

Smith told 69 News that his home was hit four or five times before, but never anything of this magnitude.

State police said the 62-year-old truck driver from Baltimore was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

"It could've been a whole lot worse," Smith said. "A giant block of concrete right next to me, that had just missed me, easily would've killed me."

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the tractor-trailer's driver to go off the road.