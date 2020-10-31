BERN TWP., Pa. -- Four more years. It's what thousands of Trump supporters who came to Reading Regional Airport are hoping for come Nov. 3. Berks County residents who attended this event said they're confident that it's going to happen.
"We're looking forward to winning," said Matt Breyer.
"I'm confident but I'm afraid of with our state and what they have done with these mail-in ballots," said Lisa Wehr.
They say the road to victory runs right through Pennsylvania, as President Trump makes his rounds across the commonwealth Saturday.
"Three days from now, we are going to win the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and we are going to win four more great years in the White House," said Trump.
Pennsylvania is the most-visited state between the two candidates. This stop in Berks County is Trump's second of four slated rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday, alone.
Trump promised a second term of revitalizing the economy, adding jobs and bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all. He argued the country has experienced its best economy ever during his presidency.
"What we've done for this state has been incredible, to be perfectly accurate, for this commonwealth. But what we've done for Pennsylvania has been incredible. You had the best year you've ever had last year and you're heading into the best year, period," said President Trump.
Trump argued the U.S. is making great strides in treating the virus even as new cases rise -- citing his own bout with the virus.
"We're rounding the turn," Trump said. "They hate when I say it. You know, we're coming up with the vaccines and therapeutics are incredible. Here I am, you know. I'm sure I would have been here without the therapeutic, because you can see I'm in perfect physical shape and I'm extremely young."
The President left Berks County to held to rallies in the western and central parts of the state.
A statement from the Biden campaign responded to Trump's visit to the Reading area: "President Trump’s refusal to take COVID-19 seriously or be honest with the American people about the reality of the virus, has cost Pennsylvania thousands of lives and hundreds of thousands of jobs. Over four years in office, all President Trump has delivered to working families in Pennsylvania are broken promises. Pennsylvanians see these failures every day in the factories that have closed down in their town, in the empty chair at their kitchen table, and in the stack of medical bills that they are unable to pay."