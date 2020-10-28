BERN TWP., Pa. - Talk is swirling that President Donald Trump will make a campaign stop in Berks County this weekend.
Three sources told 69 News on Wednesday that law enforcement has been instructed to prepare for Trump to visit the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township on Saturday.
The sources did not want to be cited, pending an official announcement from the president's campaign.
#BREAKING : Multiple sources tell me President @realDonaldTrump to visit Reading Regional Airport this Saturday, just days before the election. More details to follow. @69News #Election2020 #ElectionDay #campaign2020 This follows a recent visit from VP @Mike_Pence— Tom Rader (@TomRaderTV) October 28, 2020
The visit would come just days before the election on Nov. 3, and would be the president's second trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week.
Trump made three stops in a swing through the battleground state on Monday, including a rally in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
The president has maintained a whirlwind schedule, which included three rallies in three different states on Tuesday. The Associated Press is reporting that he is planning a dizzying 11 rallies in the final 48 hours before polls close next Tuesday night.
Saturday's visit to Berks County would also come two weeks after Vice President Mike Pence drew hundreds of Trump supporters to the Reading Regional Airport for a campaign rally.
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, acting as a surrogate for the Trump campaign, also campaigned for the president in downtown Reading this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Democratic rival Joe Biden, following a more cautious approach to campaign stops, made an unexpected visit to Chester, Pennsylvania, on Monday.
Polls show a tight race in the state between Trump and Biden.