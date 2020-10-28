APTOPIX Election 2020 Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at HoverTech International, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Allentown, Pa.

 Alex Brandon - staff, AP

BERN TWP., Pa. - Talk is swirling that President Donald Trump will make a campaign stop in Berks County this weekend.

Three sources told 69 News on Wednesday that law enforcement has been instructed to prepare for Trump to visit the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township on Saturday.

The sources did not want to be cited, pending an official announcement from the president's campaign.

 

The visit would come just days before the election on Nov. 3, and would be the president's second trip to Pennsylvania in less than a week.

Trump made three stops in a swing through the battleground state on Monday, including a rally in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

The president has maintained a whirlwind schedule, which included three rallies in three different states on Tuesday. The Associated Press is reporting that he is planning a dizzying 11 rallies in the final 48 hours before polls close next Tuesday night.

Vice President Pence at Reading Regional Airport

Vice President Mike Pence rallies supporters at Reading Regional Airport on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Saturday's visit to Berks County would also come two weeks after Vice President Mike Pence drew hundreds of Trump supporters to the Reading Regional Airport for a campaign rally. 

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, acting as a surrogate for the Trump campaign, also campaigned for the president in downtown Reading this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Democratic rival Joe Biden, following a more cautious approach to campaign stops, made an unexpected visit to Chester, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

Polls show a tight race in the state between Trump and Biden.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.