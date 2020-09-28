President Trump is pushing for a quick confirmation of his nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
This latest nomination puts Trump on track to break records for federal judicial confirmations at all levels.
He is on track to confirm a record 300 federal judges, but you never hear about most of them.
"No, most of them don't make the news. When was the last time you heard about a big deal about an appeals judge, and the answer is you don't," said Tim Blessing, who teaches political science at Alvernia University.
He says Trump has had to fill so many federal seats because President Obama had a hard time getting through many of his nominations.
Trump has been savvy about picking the right person to get the votes in the Senate.
"Moderately to strongly conservative, but not radically so, because he could lose 3 or 4 or 5 Republicans on any particular judge and that would doom his chances, so he chooses judges Republicans could back," Blessing said.
The president has nominated 53 federal appeals court judges so far. That's more than any other president, except Jimmy Carter.
Blessing says that's really going to shake things up.
"And so what's going to happen is you're going to have conservative courts who will be challenged, and they go to a conservative Supreme Court and essentially you'll end up with a whole bunch of precedents which are going to be difficult to overcome," he said.
And what about Amy Coney Barrett and her chances of being the latest Trump nominee confirmed?
"You're not going to run into a Brett Kavanaugh situation with Amy Barrett, it's just not going to happen. If it does, I would be the most surprised professor you've ever met," Blessing said.