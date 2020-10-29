BERN TWP., Pa. - President Donald Trump is set to make a final campaign push in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Trump will first stop in Bucks County, delivering remarks at 1:30 p.m., his campaign said Thursday. The specific location of his visit has not been disclosed.
The president will then hold a rally at the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township at 4 p.m. The rally is open to the public and supporters can register online. Doors open at 1 p.m.
Finally, Trump will end at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport with a rally at 7 p.m.
Trump's campaign said all attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.
The campaign events come just a few days before the election on Nov. 3, and will be the president's second visit to the battleground state of Pennsylvania in less than a week.