Election 2020 Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at HoverTech International, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Allentown, Pa.

 Alex Brandon - staff, AP

BERN TWP., Pa. - President Donald Trump is set to make a final campaign push in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump will first stop in Bucks County, delivering remarks at 1:30 p.m., his campaign said Thursday. The specific location of his visit has not been disclosed.

The president will then hold a rally at the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township at 4 p.m. The rally is open to the public and supporters can register online. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Finally, Trump will end at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport with a rally at 7 p.m.

Trump's campaign said all attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.

The campaign events come just a few days before the election on Nov. 3, and will be the president's second visit to the battleground state of Pennsylvania in less than a week.

