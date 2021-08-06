Loaded gun seized by TSA from Berks man

TSA officers detected the loaded gun in a carry-on bag of a Berks County man at Lehigh Valley International Airport on Aug. 5.

 TSA

HANOVER TWP., Pa. — A Berks County attempted to board a flight with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

TSA agents said they found the weapon as the Hamburg man, whose name has not been released, was going through the security checkpoint at Lehigh Valley International Airport near Allentown on Thursday.

Airport authority police responded, arrested the man, and confiscated the gun, the second to be detected by TSA agents at LVIA in the past week and the third this year.

Loaded gun seized by TSA from Bucks man

TSA officers detected the loaded gun of a Bucks County man at Lehigh Valley International Airport on July 29.

Last Thursday, TSA said its officers detected a .380 caliber handgun loaded with four bullets in the carry-on bag of a passenger from Quakertown, Bucks County.

Civil penalties for taking a handgun into an airport checkpoint can stretch into the thousands of dollars, according to the TSA.

Passengers can travel with firearms in their checked baggage so long as they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter, officials said. The firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition.

