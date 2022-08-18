HARRISBURG, Pa. – Transportation Security Administration officials arrested a Reading man with a gun at Harrisburg International Airport.
In a press release, TSA officials said the man had a 9-millimeter handgun with nine bullets on Sunday, Aug. 15.
TSA officers spotted the gun and ammunition in the checkpoint X-ray machine.
"This individual told our TSA officers that he forgot that he had his gun with him," said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA's federal security director for the airport. "If you own a firearm, it is your responsibility to know where it is at all times."
Officials say the man may face a civil penalty of up to nearly $14,000 for bringing the gun.
Travelers are allowed to transport their firearms as checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane, the TSA said in its statement. Further, checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.
Details on how to properly travel with a firearm are posted on the TSA website.