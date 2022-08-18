LOWER SWATARA TWP., Pa. — Transportation Security Administration officials said they stopped a Reading man with a loaded firearm at Harrisburg International Airport in Dauphin County.

The TSA said its agents spotted the 9mm handgun loaded with nine bullets in a checkpoint X-ray machine at the airport in Lower Swatara Township, south of Harrisburg, on Sunday, Aug. 15, according to a news release.

"This individual told our TSA officers that he forgot that he had his gun with him," said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA's federal security director for the airport. "If you own a firearm, it is your responsibility to know where it is at all times."

Officials said the man may face a civil penalty of up to nearly $14,000 for taking the gun into a checkpoint.

Travelers are allowed to transport their firearms as checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane, the TSA said in its statement. Further, checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.

Details on how to properly travel with a firearm are posted on the TSA website.

Nationwide, the TSA said its officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year. Of the guns caught by the TSA so far this year, about 86% were loaded.