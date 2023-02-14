LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - People young and old hit the slopes in Longswamp Township, Berks County Tuesday night.

The warmer weather and snow conditions made for a great night of tubing at Bear Creek Mountain Resort.

Outside all the fun, the resort lit the hill red to raise awareness of and money for blood cancers.

"It's fast and icy," said Bridget Rabold, a third-grade student at St. Thomas More School.

"It’s really fun. Really slippery. It’s fun to go down really fast," said Mary Rabold, an eighth grader. "It’s really nice and warm. I like it."

Inside the lodge, there were even more fundraising efforts to bring in dollars and increase awareness of blood cancers.

"Bear Creek let us have this night to have a glow-in-the-dark tubing night, so every ticket sold, $10 goes to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and we’re having a bake sale with baked goods, and all of the proceeds go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society," said Macie Trotter, a Northwestern Lehigh senior.

"These candies are very cheap, but the more we get, the more we can raise," said Arij Sarfraz, a Southern Lehigh senior, who is on a team with Trotter. "In my family, there are a few cancer patients, breast cancer, so just hearing about raising money for cancer, blood cancer, made me want to join."

"It’s so important. We need money for research. We need money to help these families get through tough times. I lost my grandfather to leukemia and a classmate of mine, so it’s really dear to my heart," added Trotter.

Nearly everyone 69 News spoke with has been touched by or knows someone impacted by cancer.

"My grandfather died of leukemia, so it’s really neat to come out and support that," said Kerry Rabold of Lower Macungie Township. "It said, 'Make a donation for glow sticks.' We saw the lanes lit up and everything."

"I think it’s great, actually. I lost my grandmother to cancer," said Nate Gruber of Boyertown, a skier.

The glowing red mountain also served as a symbol of Valentine's Day.

"We just planned on coming because both of our husbands are working tonight, so we thought for Valentine’s Day we’d come out and do something with the kids. It was a bonus with the benefits," added Kerry.

"Conditions right now, pretty prime. Not too icy, not too slushy. Shred it up, guys, local mountain. It does not get better than this," added Gruber.

Volunteers hoped to raise $1,500 from Tuesday night's event.

More information on the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society can be found at its website.