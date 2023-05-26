Tulpehocken Area High School students took part in the school's annual Tractor Day event.

More than 20 kids drove their tractors to school for Friday's event.

It featured a plant sale, while food trucks were offering treats like Pennsylvania Farm Show milkshakes.

BBQ chicken dinners were also available for purchase.

Students say Tractor Day has been a tradition for Tulpehocken for many years.

"It's totally amazing seeing all of the tractors driving up here, the people able to just come up here and enjoy this event, this amazing event and just have fun," said Landon Davis, a junior at Tulpehocken Area High School.

Students say they are always thinking of ways to make Tractor Day better.

They say the hope is to improve the event every year.