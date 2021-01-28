CUMRU TWP., Pa. - The forecast for wind chills in the single digits has prompted the Animal Rescue League of Berks County to take action.
The ARL will enact a Code Blue in Reading starting at 8 p.m. Thursday and continuing until 1 p.m. on Saturday.
City code calls for residents who have a dog to bring the animal inside their home for the duration of the code, except for supervised and necessary bathroom breaks and exercise.
While the ARL said it can enforce the code only in Reading, it encourages everyone in Berks County to heed its warning about the danger the cold poses to their pets.
"The extremely cold temperatures predicted for our area over the next day are potentially life threatening for animals left outside to fend for themselves," said Alexis Pagoulatos, the ARL's executive director. "We hope city residents take this threat seriously and bring their pets inside."
A pet owner's failure to comply with the Code Blue in Reading can result in the pet being taken by an animal control officer and sheltered at the ARL in Cumru Township, officials said. Pet owners will then have 48 hours after the code has been lifted to pick up their animal, subject to paying applicable sheltering fees.
Anyone witnessing an unsupervised dog being left outside in Reading during a Code Blue is encouraged to contact the Animal Rescue League by calling 610-373-8830.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Reading is expected to drop to 19 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday, 14 degrees Friday into Saturday, and 11 degrees Saturday into Sunday. At times, the wind will make it feel like the temperature is actually in the single digits. High temperatures on all three days will remain in the 20s.