MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. – It all started with a fowl conversation between father and son.
"The first thing that came to my head, 'Those aren't birds, those are turkeys,'" said Warren Shaub.
"And I said, 'Well, turkeys are birds,'" said Harrison Shaub, Warren's son.
A little over a week after Thanksgiving, maybe the turkeys felt the coast was clear, wanting to "have it their way" with a visit to fast-food royalty.
"They followed the people around the drive-thru out front and then sat out front there and just kind of looked in and seemed pretty content," Warren Shaub said. "Maybe clucked a little bit, but with all that traffic, they were not flustered at all."
The father and son started recording on their cell phones, along with some surprised customers inside.
"I'm not sure that they were content with coming out to greet the birds first hand," Warren Shaub said of the customers. "I was keen to keep a distance."
Keen to keep a distance from the gobbling gaggle, perhaps in search of sustenance or with wages on the rise — employment.
"That was pretty amusing because they held up traffic in the drive-thru and people were taking pictures," the elder Shaub said.
He and his son wondered where the turkeys may have wandered from, perhaps a nearby farm.
"You can see they have birds out back and there's some cages and they're all hens, which kind of makes sense, but they were younger ones there as well." Warren Shaub said. "My guess is they were out foraging for food."
Whether they may have wandered over for a Whopper or not, a Burger King manager says the whole unexpected turkey trot lasted about two hours before the turkeys took off.
"It was definitely a sight to behold," Warren Shaub said.
Or maybe it's all just a reminder that even the "King of Burgers" has to share space with those in the animal kingdom.
"They're looking for some space, too," Warren Shaub said, "so I guess that was the time and the place."