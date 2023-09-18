The search for nine escaped juveniles from Abraxas Academy has caused Twin Valley School District officials to close schools and offices Monday.

The post on the Twin Valley School District Facebook page writes the school and offices will close "out of an abundance of caution."

The school announced the closure before the nine involved juveniles were taken into custody.

The school has not provided an update since the search ended.

All after-school and evening activities, including the scheduled Board Meeting, will be cancelled. The Board Meeting will be rescheduled.

Nine juveniles were on the run following a riot at the Abraxas Academy juvenile detention center. The riot and escapes happened around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The juveniles were all taken into custody Monday morning.

